topStoriesenglish2614300
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ROADIES

Ashneer Grover Shocks Fans As A Gang Leader In 'Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' New Promo

The viewers also get to see a glimpse of the personal interview rounds where the host Sonu Sood reveals that there will be an auction for taking contestants in their gangs and kickstarted the bidding rounds with the promo.

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Ashneer Grover Shocks Fans As A Gang Leader In 'Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' New Promo

New Delhi: The makers of reality adventure show 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' released a new promo recently. The promo shows the 'contestant auction' with Ashneer Grover, an individual with Shiv Thakare's mask followed by a tiff between all the Gang Leaders.

It also showcases new entrants, elements and promises to have extra drama and arguments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

The viewers also get to see a glimpse of the personal interview rounds where the host Sonu Sood reveals that there will be an auction for taking contestants in their gangs and kickstarted the bidding rounds with the promo. It also shows a glimpse of Ashneer Grover of 'Shark Tank 1' sitting with the Gang Leaders.

The battle of Karm ya Kaand has kickstarted and promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. 'Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' premieres on June 3, 7 p.m. and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday only on MTV and Jio Cinema.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?