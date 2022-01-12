Asim Riaz breaks silence on Umar Riaz eviction from Bigg Boss 15 - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz's eviction on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’episode hosted by Salman Khan has caused quite a stir among the show's followers. While Umar was ousted for pushing Pratik Sehajpal in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, his supporters are trending ‘PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ’ on Twitter as other contestants were earlier forgiven for their aggressive behaviour. Now, Umar’s brother and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz spoke in favour of his brother.

Asim was spotted by the paparazzi while he was heading to the gym when they inquired about Umar’s eviction. Calling it unfair, Asim said, “Obviously unfair tha because pehle bhi dhakke maar raha tha koi. I think a lot of contestants jo bhi the Bigg Boss me, sab ne ek dusre ko maara dhakke but tab koi nahi nikla. Par Umar ne kiya aisa toh unfortunately usko nikaalna pada”.

When paps said others also used ‘bal ka prayog’ in the house, Asim agreed with them and said, “Exactly Pratik ne, Karan ne bhi (dhakke diye hain). Par us time agar fair decision lena tha toh us time nikalna chahiye tha. Is time Umar ko nikaal diya. Like I said, uski game bahot strong thi. Jab aap dekho Weekend Ka Vaar toh actually unhone bataya hai ki Umar kitna strong hai aur woh baakiyon ki game kaise strong nahi hone de raha hai.”

Asim said his brother has won hearts and that’s the most important, “Umar ka toh dhakka kuch dikha bhi nahi, and the thing was woh instigated hua tha usse, fir uska reaction tha. Dil jeeta hai toh aur kya chahiye”.

Earlier, Asim also shared a photo of himself bringing back Umar home after his eviction from the show.

“PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ,” he captioned the photo.

There is a buzz that makers might bring back Umar Riaz as a wild card contestant on the show, however there has been no confirmation.