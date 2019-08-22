close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Athar Siddiqui set to play antagonist on TV

The show also stars Madirakshi Mundle, Hrishikesh Pandey, Toral Rasputra and Maisha Dixit. 

Athar Siddiqui set to play antagonist on TV
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Athar Siddiqui, who featured in the mythological show "Paramavatar Shri Krishna", has joined the cast of the show "Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi" as an antagonist.

"I play the role of the lead antagonist, Bali, who is an asur. I'll be seen taking the fight against God Indra," he said, adding: "I am thankful to our makers, Rashmi Sharma productions, to give me an opportunity to be part of such a great show."

The show also stars Madirakshi Mundle, Hrishikesh Pandey, Toral Rasputra and Maisha Dixit. 

 

Tags:
Jag Janani Maa Vaishno DeviParamavatar Shri KrishnaAthar SiddiquiBali
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya 22 August 2019 Preview: Abhi to meet Prachi's mother

Must Watch

PT3M11S

INX Media Case: Chidambaram brought to special CBI court