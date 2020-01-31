Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his "Roadies" days with some amusement and surprise, and says he is glad that the adventure reality show is still popular among he youngsters.

"I am really surprised ki 15 saal pehle main ‘Roadies' mein tha (I am really surprised that I was in ‘Roadies' 15 years ago), and it's the 17th season now," Ayushmann said.

"I am glad that uski TRP itni badi later on. (I am glad that the show has garnered TRP). I am really proud of Rannvijay (Rannvijay Singha) that he is taking it forward so well. I am a huge fan of Raftaar. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinappa and Prince -- all are my old friends. I always wish the best of luck to them," he added.

Asked if he would like to be a part of the show again, Ayushmann said: "Kaash."

The 17th season of "Roadies" is titled "Roadies Revolution". The show will go on air on February 15 on MTV.