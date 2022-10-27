'Insaan ki kadar karo': Shilpa Shinde slams 'Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa' hosts Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit - WATCH

New Delhi: Television actress Shilpa Shinde, who is known for her roles in shows such as 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain' and 'Sanjeevani' and was recently evicted from the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10' has posted a video on her social media account where she has slammed all the three judges, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi of the show.

The actress took to her Instagram, where she has posted two clips criticising the judges for their behaviour and approach towards the contestants. The actress in the first clip which is particularly directed towards Karan Johar said, “Maine Nia ka last performance dekha. Uske upar jo points diye aur comments kiye main chup rahi. Iss baar jo hua performance ke baad, jo comments kiye gaye. Karan sir kya Dharma production ki film dene wale hai? Aapko kya chahiye, aap Oscar dene waale ho? Aap National Award dene waale ho? Bataiyye. Uss 3 minute ke act ke liye ek artiste kya karra aapko pata bhi hai?".

She further continued and said, "Aap Rubina ka video nikal ke dekhiye, koi bhi accident ho sakta tha. Uska koi bhi natija hosakta tha. Iske baad kya iske zimmadar judges hai? Baad me candle leke raaste me nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai. Jabtak insaan hai uski kadar karo, baad mein mat bhauko".

Here is the first clip which was shared by the actress which she had captioned, "It's my humble request to all the judges of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa'.

In the second clip which the actor has shared the actress continues her rant agaist the judges. In the video she said "Karan sir ko dance bilkul bhi nahi aata. Agar unko tippani karni hai to apni cheezon pe kare. I mean costume dekhe, aap make-up, set-up dekho. Itni sab kuch cheezein thi, Karan sir aap dance ke upar kaese bol sakte ho, Madhuri ji ko pura haq hai dance k upar bolne ka. Lekin 'jaha aap emotional hojaati hai Nia waha aap thoda gadbad kardeti hai'. Aap ek artist ho, aap is tarah ki baatein nahi karsakti. Aap Hindi channel ke panel pe baithe ho Nora, thoda aap bhi Hindi seekh ke aao toh accha hoga, yeh sirf dance-dance nahi hota".

Here is the second clip shared by the actress:

The actress concludes by saying that the judges should appreciate the non dancers on the show and show judge the performances from an entertainment angle.