New Delhi: Popular &TV show 'Baal Shiv' has started an interesting highpoint showcasing the ten Devi avatars of Devi Parvati, essayed by Shivya Pathania through its fascinating upcoming mega story titled Dus Mahavidyas.

These ten avatars comprise Devi Kali, Devi Tara, Tripura Sundari, Devi Bhuvaneshwari, Devi Chinnmasta, Devi Bhairavi, Devi Dhumavati, Devi Bagalamukhi, Devi Matangi, and Devi Kamala.

The Dus Mahavidyas story unfolds after Devi Parvati is liberated from Daruka (artist name), and Baal Shiv (Aan Tiwari) will hand over the Kalpvriksh to Indra (Artist name) to return it to heaven. Tarkasur (artist name) attacks to reconquer the Kalpvriksh and ruin it, despite Baal Shiv and Indra’s efforts to save it.

Devi Saraswati informs Baal Shiv that only Dus Mahavidyas can now save the universe. Given that Kalpvriksh has been damaged, the universe is now in jeopardy.

Talking about the story behind the Dus Mahavidyas, Shivya Pathania says, “The story of Dus Mahavidya comprises the ten Devi avatars that are the manifestations of Goddess Parvati. It starts with Maa Kaali, the master of death, time, and change and known for her fierce and strong personality, followed by Devi Tara, known as the Goddess of Great Wisdom, and other avatars such as Devi Kamla – known for her grace and referred to as the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, beauty, fertility, and prosperity, Devi Tripura Sundari – the acclaimed roop of Devi Parvati, also known as Rajarajeshwari, Shodashi, Kamakshi, and Lalita. Devi Bhuvaneshwari – a roop of Maa Durga, Devi Chinnmasta – a goddess of contradictions who symbolizes both aspects of Devi – a life-giver and life-taker, Devi Bhairavi – she is the consort of Bhairava, Devi Dhumavati, who is often portrayed as an old widow depicted on a horseless chariot or riding on a crow, Devi Bagalamukhi, who has three eyes which symbolizes that she can impart ultimate knowledge to devotees, and Devi Matangi – considered as the goddess of music and learning.”

Her experience portraying ten different Goddesses Shivya Pathania, aka Devi Parvati in &TV‘s Baal Shiv, says, “I’ve always considered playing Devi Parvati onscreen as a blessing. Very rarely does one get an opportunity to essay ten different Devi roops in a single story. It is a huge responsibility and quite challenging as well. It takes a long time and a lot of effort to get into the look of each Devi. But it has been a worthwhile and quite a learning experience. Every time I got into the appearance of each goddess, I could see immense vigour in me, giving me a lot of confidence to bring out the best and depict each character beautifully. The team, including the writer, director, creative team, costume designer, makeup artist, and everyone else, has worked tirelessly to bring alive the Devi avatar so magnificently. Each avatar has a great story and a completely different look, making for an absolute visual treat and an exciting experience. Apart from the makeup and costumes, I had to work hard on my expressions and dialogues, which truly brought out my best. I am confident that the audience will appreciate all our hard work and enjoy this track thoroughly.”

