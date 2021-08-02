Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Divyanka Tripathi rejects the show, agrees she would look older opposite Nakuul Mehta

New Delhi: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Divyanka Tripathi has revealed that she will not be a part of Balaji Telefilms Bade Acche Lagte Hain season 2 and agrees with the perception that she would look older opposite actor Nakuul Mehta on-screen.

The actress said her reason for saying no to the show was that it did not resonate with her. “Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character,” the actress shared with ETimes.

Divyanka said that after working in the industry for 15 years, she has the right to reject a project if it does not resonate with her. “After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor, we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about,” said the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 alum.

Talking about looking older than the male lead Nakuul Mehta, the actress said, “As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprise after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show’s team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let’s give the look test and see how our pair actually looks on screen.”

The actress further added, “I had this feeling that Nakuul and I won’t match or look good onscreen together. I am fine with that thought. I feel someone else who comes on board to play the female lead will do justice to the show and I had conveyed my thought across. I’ve done this personally.”

On the work front, Divyanka is part of Rohit Shetty's hosted adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.