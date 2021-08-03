हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2

Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2: Has Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Divyanka Tripathi as lead opposite Nakuul Mehta

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is rumoured to be playing the lead in Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2: Has Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Divyanka Tripathi as lead opposite Nakuul Mehta
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Divyanka Tripathi, who was earlier rumoured to be part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2’, recently opened up about turning down the show as it did not resonate with her. The actress also felt that her on screen pairing opposite actor Nakuul Mehta would look off and that she would look older than him.

Now the rumour mills are abuzz that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee have auditioned for the same role and the makers are very happy with her and feel she looks great in the role. “We are in talks with Devoleena and are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. She has given a look test for the part and it is looking really good,” a source informed ETimes.

Earlier speaking to ETimes Divyanka had said, “After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor, we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about.”

Devoleena has played the famous character of Gopi Bahu for many years in the popular daily show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress was also a part of Big Boss13 and she entered in the fourteenth edition of the reality show as a proxy of contestant Eijaz Khan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2Devoleena BhattacharjeeDivyanka TripathiNakuul Mehta
Next
Story

Jodha Akbar actor Lokendra Singh loses a leg due to high diabetes level

Must Watch

PT9M7S

Bollywood Breaking: Shilpa Shetty's clarification on Raj Kundra's case!