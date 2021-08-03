Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2: Has Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Divyanka Tripathi as lead opposite Nakuul Mehta

New Delhi: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Divyanka Tripathi, who was earlier rumoured to be part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2’, recently opened up about turning down the show as it did not resonate with her. The actress also felt that her on screen pairing opposite actor Nakuul Mehta would look off and that she would look older than him.

Now the rumour mills are abuzz that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee have auditioned for the same role and the makers are very happy with her and feel she looks great in the role. “We are in talks with Devoleena and are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. She has given a look test for the part and it is looking really good,” a source informed ETimes.

Earlier speaking to ETimes Divyanka had said, “After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor, we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about.”

Devoleena has played the famous character of Gopi Bahu for many years in the popular daily show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress was also a part of Big Boss13 and she entered in the fourteenth edition of the reality show as a proxy of contestant Eijaz Khan.