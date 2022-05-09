London: The ‘British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) Television Awards 2022, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, has just concluded. This year's award ceremony is the first time it has taken place physically in full capacity after the pandemic hit the world. Hosted by comedian and director Richard Ayoade, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards turned into a night full of surprises, with some of the favorites missing out on major categories.

Among the biggest surprises was `It`s A Sin,` the Russell T. Davies acclaimed series about the AIDS epidemic. It entered the evening with six nominations, including five in the performance category, but went empty-handed.

`Sex Education` also failed, missing out on both nominations, and neither did `We Are Lady Parts` live upto the expectations.

Instead, the wins are spread across the entire table, with shows like `Motherland,` `Alma`s Not Normal` and `Stath Lets Flats` winning.

BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony with his speech saying, "We should also cherish public service broadcasting,'' a statement which earned a long applause and whoops of support in light of the government's current commitment to privatise Channel 4 and freeze the BBC`s licence fee, Variety reports.

See all the nominees and winners below.

Leading Actress

Denise Gough, Too Close

Emily Watson, Too Close

Jodie Comer, Help (WINNER)

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Lydia West, It`s A Sin

Niamh Algar, Deceit

Leading Actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers

Olly Alexander, It`s a Sin

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don`t Know Me

Stephen Graham, Help

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen

Sean Bean, Time (WINNER)

Drama Series

In My Skin (WINNER)

The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (WINNER)

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Virgin Media`s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

An Audience With Adele, Adele`s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life

I`m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street`s Lockdown Parties

It`s A Sin Colin`s Devastating Aids Diagnosis

Rupaul`s Drag Race UK `Uk Hun?` - Bimini`s Verse

Squid Game Red Light

Green Light Game

Strictly Come Dancing Rose and Giovanni`s Silent Dance To `Symphony` (WINNER)

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice

Big Zuu, Big Zuu`s Big Eats (WINNER)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett`s Got Your Back

Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre`s The Wheel

Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street (WINNER)

Emmerdale

Holby City

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou,

Stath Lets Flats (WINNER)

Joe Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Samson Kayo, Bloods

Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge

Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime9/11: One Day In America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising (WINNER)

Mini-Series

It`s A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time (WINNER)

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Aisling Bea, This Way Up

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck

Sophie Willan, Alma`s Not Normal (WINNER)

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox (WINNER)

Married At First Sight

Rupaul`s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells, It`s a Sin

David Carlyle, It`s A Sin

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (WINNER)

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas, It`s A Sin

Stephen Graham, Time

Scripted Comedy

Alma`s Not Normal

Motherland (WINNER)

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Features

Big Zuu`s Big Eats (WINNER)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021 (WINNER)

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life

Our Land (WINNER)

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Drama

Death Of England: Face To Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together (WINNER)

International

Call My Agent!

LupinMare Of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad (WINNER)

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (WINNER)

Four Hours At The Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football

Trump Takes On The World

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside The President`s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country (WINNER)

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Daytime

The Chase (WINNER)

Moneybags

Richard Osman`s House Of Games

Steph`s Packed Lunch

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (WINNER)

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black To Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol (WINNER)

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children (WINNER)

Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help (WINNER)

Celine Buckens, Showtrial

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love

Jessica Plummer The Girl Before

Leah Harvey, Foundation

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower

Entertainment Programme

An Audience With Adele Adele

Ant & Dec`s Saturday Night Takeaway (WINNER)

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing.