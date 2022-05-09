London: The ‘British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) Television Awards 2022, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, has just concluded. This year's award ceremony is the first time it has taken place physically in full capacity after the pandemic hit the world. Hosted by comedian and director Richard Ayoade, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards turned into a night full of surprises, with some of the favorites missing out on major categories.
Among the biggest surprises was `It`s A Sin,` the Russell T. Davies acclaimed series about the AIDS epidemic. It entered the evening with six nominations, including five in the performance category, but went empty-handed.
`Sex Education` also failed, missing out on both nominations, and neither did `We Are Lady Parts` live upto the expectations.
Instead, the wins are spread across the entire table, with shows like `Motherland,` `Alma`s Not Normal` and `Stath Lets Flats` winning.
BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony with his speech saying, "We should also cherish public service broadcasting,'' a statement which earned a long applause and whoops of support in light of the government's current commitment to privatise Channel 4 and freeze the BBC`s licence fee, Variety reports.
See all the nominees and winners below.
Leading Actress
Denise Gough, Too Close
Emily Watson, Too Close
Jodie Comer, Help (WINNER)
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
Lydia West, It`s A Sin
Niamh Algar, Deceit
Leading Actor
David Thewlis, Landscapers
Olly Alexander, It`s a Sin
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don`t Know Me
Stephen Graham, Help
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen
Sean Bean, Time (WINNER)
Drama Series
In My Skin (WINNER)
The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (WINNER)
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
Virgin Media`s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
An Audience With Adele, Adele`s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life
I`m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street`s Lockdown Parties
It`s A Sin Colin`s Devastating Aids Diagnosis
Rupaul`s Drag Race UK `Uk Hun?` - Bimini`s Verse
Squid Game Red Light
Green Light Game
Strictly Come Dancing Rose and Giovanni`s Silent Dance To `Symphony` (WINNER)
Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice
Big Zuu, Big Zuu`s Big Eats (WINNER)
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett`s Got Your Back
Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre`s The Wheel
Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street (WINNER)
Emmerdale
Holby City
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou,
Stath Lets Flats (WINNER)
Joe Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Samson Kayo, Bloods
Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge
Factual Series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime9/11: One Day In America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
Uprising (WINNER)
Mini-Series
It`s A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Time (WINNER)
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Aisling Bea, This Way Up
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck
Sophie Willan, Alma`s Not Normal (WINNER)
Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox (WINNER)
Married At First Sight
Rupaul`s Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells, It`s a Sin
David Carlyle, It`s A Sin
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (WINNER)
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas, It`s A Sin
Stephen Graham, Time
Scripted Comedy
Alma`s Not Normal
Motherland (WINNER)
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Features
Big Zuu`s Big Eats (WINNER)
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021
The Earthshot Prize 2021 (WINNER)
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life
Our Land (WINNER)
People You May Know
Please Help
Single Drama
Death Of England: Face To Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Together (WINNER)
International
Call My Agent!
LupinMare Of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
The Underground Railroad (WINNER)
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (WINNER)
Four Hours At The Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football
Trump Takes On The World
Single Documentary
9/11: Inside The President`s War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
My Childhood, My Country (WINNER)
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Daytime
The Chase (WINNER)
Moneybags
Richard Osman`s House Of Games
Steph`s Packed Lunch
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (WINNER)
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Black To Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol (WINNER)
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Specialist Factual
Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
The Missing Children (WINNER)
Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson, Help (WINNER)
Celine Buckens, Showtrial
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love
Jessica Plummer The Girl Before
Leah Harvey, Foundation
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower
Entertainment Programme
An Audience With Adele Adele
Ant & Dec`s Saturday Night Takeaway (WINNER)
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing.