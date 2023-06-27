Bahu Hamari RajniKant Actress Tanvi Thakkar And Shaka Laka Boom Boom Actor Aditya Kapadia Blessed With A Baby Boy

New Delhi: Television couple Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia have been blessed with a baby boy on June 19, 2023, and the new parents are super elated at the arrival of the new addition to the family. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 16, 2021 with family and close friends in attendance.

The telly couple posted a cutesy photo picture on their Instagram with their newborn baby boy from the hospital, hiding the face of the newborn. Many celeb friends congratulated the duo including Rochelle Rao, Swati Verma, Ishita Dutta and Pearl V Puri among several others. Take a look here:

Tanvi told the Times Of India, "It’s surreal. When I hear people say how their world has changed post-baby, I used to feel, they just say that. But now I know it’s true. I was in a lot of pain and extremely exhausted in the last days of labour and even post-delivery, but when I got up to hold my baby, it was a magical experience. We were prepared for a normal delivery but my blood pressure shot up and so the doctor had to opt for a C-section."

Aditya added, "It’s indeed magical. We feel blessed. It’s like passing an exam where you have to work hard for many months and finally, the result is out."

While Tanvi was seen in TV shows like Yeh Ishq Haaye as Priyanka, Miley Jab Hum Tum as Ishika, Sarvggun Sampanna as Deepti, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani as Maya and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others, hubby Aditya started out as a child actor.

Aditya Kapadia has worked in hit shows including Just Mohabbat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum besides several others.

Congratulations to the couple!