Veteran actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest

New Delhi: Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who is popular for playing matriarch Kalyani Devi in TV show Balika Vadhu and has also been part of the comedy film Badhaai Ho passed away on Friday (July 16). The actress suffered a cardiac arrest. Surekha was 75 years old and was surrounded by her family when she passed away.

Confirming the sad news, his manager told the Indian Express, “Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

The actress was facing health troubles for some time and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke earlier in 2018.