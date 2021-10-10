हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan comes out in support of Pratik Sehajpal post Salman's episode

While 'Bigg Boss 15' host Salman Khan bashed contestant Pratik Sehajpal for his aggressive behaviour on the ongoing show, many social media users including 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan extended support to the young housemate.

Gauahar Khan comes out in support of Pratik Sehajpal post Salman&#039;s episode
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: While 'Bigg Boss 15' host Salman Khan bashed contestant Pratik Sehajpal for his aggressive behaviour on the ongoing show, many social media users including 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan extended support to the young housemate.

For the unversed, on Friday's episode, Pratik had broken the lock of one of the washrooms while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was still taking a shower. Upset with his action, she confronted him and others tried to explain him that what he did was wrong. Pratik, however, found nothing wrong with it and refused to apologise.

Pratik's behaviour did not go down well with Salman. During 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman scolded Pratik and told him that he's looking like a "fool".

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Interestingly, many people praised Pratik for giving his best to the show.

Gauahar tweeted, "Galti sabse hoti hai , but to write off one's career n state that he will only hop from one reality show to other can be very discouraging for someone young ..yes pratik is aggressive In his game plan but I truly hope gets better at his behaviour,! #bb15 #genuineplayeratleast."

 

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shefali Jariwala, too, came out in support of Pratik.

" To err is human... u r killing it, stay strong and control ur aggression... you have a long way to go," she wrote.

 

Prior to 'Bigg Boss 15', Pratik had participated in reality TV shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT', 'Ace of Space' and 'Love School'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gauahar KhanPratik SehajpalSalman Khanweekend ka vaarBigg Boss 15Shefali JariwalaBB 15
Next
Story

Florina Gogoi lifts Super Dancer Chapter 4 trophy and Rs 15 lakh

Must Watch

PT9M20S

13th round of talks between India and China today