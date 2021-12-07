BB 15: Rakhi Sawant loses cool with Abhijit Bichukale for calling Ritesh ‘bhaade ka pati’ - Watch video

Mumbai: As many people have posted on social media that Rakhi Sawant is simply passing off a cameraman as her husband on 'Bigg Boss 15', now the latest promo shows Abhijit Bichukale saying that her husband Ritesh is "hired".

This infuriates Rakhi and she clarifies saying, "I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired." In fact, Ritesh also intervenes and tells Abhijit that you are saying all this because it is in your mind.

Abhijit says that this is what the host Salman Khan also said and Rakhi replies 'No, Salman never said this ever that I have hired my husband." She adds: "Tu bhade ka tattu hai" (you are a hired pony).

The war of words doesn't stop here and Rakhi holds Abhijit's hair and says: "You have hired your wife." Abhijit says: "Have you gone crazy." Later both went physical and other housemates came to stop them.