हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

BB 15: Rakhi Sawant loses cool with Abhijit Bichukale for calling Ritesh ‘bhaade ka pati’ - Watch video

Rakhi Sawant throw chair tells Abhijeet Bichukle 'tumhari biwi bhaade ki hai' after he asks if she has 'hired' Ritesh as her husband.

BB 15: Rakhi Sawant loses cool with Abhijit Bichukale for calling Ritesh ‘bhaade ka pati’ - Watch video

Mumbai: As many people have posted on social media that Rakhi Sawant is simply passing off a cameraman as her husband on 'Bigg Boss 15', now the latest promo shows Abhijit Bichukale saying that her husband Ritesh is "hired".

This infuriates Rakhi and she clarifies saying, "I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired." In fact, Ritesh also intervenes and tells Abhijit that you are saying all this because it is in your mind.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Abhijit says that this is what the host Salman Khan also said and Rakhi replies 'No, Salman never said this ever that I have hired my husband." She adds: "Tu bhade ka tattu hai" (you are a hired pony).

The war of words doesn't stop here and Rakhi holds Abhijit's hair and says: "You have hired your wife." Abhijit says: "Have you gone crazy." Later both went physical and other housemates came to stop them.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15rakhi sawantAbhijeet BichukaleBB 15Ritesh
Next
Story

Rakhi Sawant attacks Abhijit Bichukale for calling her hubby Ritesh as ‘bhaade ka pati’ – Watch!

Must Watch

PT7M10S

Will provide free electricity in Punjab: CM Kejriwal