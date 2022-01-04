BB 15: Tejasswi Prakash tells Shamita Shetty how her parents managed long distance relationship

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash shared how her parents made their marriage work despite long-distance. The actress was in conversation with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal when she revealed that her father left for Dubai just one week after getting married and did not return to India for one and a half years. The ‘Swaragini’ actress revealed that during this time, relatives would say things like that he has left you to her mother. But she did not deter.

“My Dad went back to Dubai a week after their marriage and did not return for a year and a half. My Mother would feel terrible when relatives would say all kinds of things to her. But my parents were determined and kept their marriage alive via long distance. They would write letters to one another and pick a time to make ISD calls to stay in touch. My mother would go to PCOs and even though international calls were very expensive at that time, she would still make them happen,” shared Tejasswi.

Shamita Shetty said it must be very tough for her mother.

Tejasswi revealed that in the one and a half years his father was alone, he was setting things up. “Eventually, after a year or so, my Father managed to settle himself down, brought a house and a car and then brought my Mom there,” she told.

Tejasswi earlier had a resident visa for Dubai which she has now given up.