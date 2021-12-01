'BB 15': Umar Riaz refuses to do special duties given by VIPs, says ‘Bohot raj ho gaya, ab kumat hamari hogi’

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, the Non-VIPs were given a rare chance to snatch their prize money back by winning the 'BB Games'.

The very first task was disqualified as 'Sanchalak' Devoleena refused to let the non-VIPs win after crying foul. Furious with the unfair treatment of VIPs, the housemates are determined to take revenge.

The Non-VIPs are all set to devise a plan as they take on today's task. Nishant tells Karan, “Mujhe unko VIP zone se nikalna hai!” Karan instructs all his fellow non-VIPs from not doing any chores for the VIPs to make their lives miserable.

Umar announces to the VIPs that he will not do their work, while Karan declares, "Poora chakka jaam hoga!' The Non-VIPs storm inside the exclusive VIP room and start disrupting everything inside. Rakhi commands them to get out of the room, but no one pay heed. Umar says, “Bohot raaj ho gaya. Ab hukumat hamari hogi!"

He goes on to ruin their bedsheets to harass them. While Abhijit goes berserk after seeing his belongings destroyed, Rashami taunts them that they have descended to a very 'cheap level'. Devoleena gives them a taste of their medicine by ruining the bedsheets of the non-VIPs. Will the Non-VIPs face grave consequences for their actions?

In the end of the promo, Bigg Boss announces that he wants to have a conversation with the non-VIPs and later Shamita Shetty could be seen crying.

So, what do you think, has Bigg Boss given them some punishment for their deeds? Well, only time will tell. Till then keep watching Bigg Boss 15 only on Colors and for special updates keep watching this space.