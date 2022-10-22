NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

BB 16: Gori warns 'Bigg Boss' about hurting Archana, Karan Johar is annoyed- WATCH

According to the new promo of the upcoming episode, housemate Gori Nagori is seen stealing fruits from the captain's room and then coming out and teasing Archana about it.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 03:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • As 'Bigg Boss' has punished Archana Gautam by making her the captain of the house, contestants are leaving no stones unturned to irk her.
  • According to the new promo of the upcoming episode, housemate Gori Nagori is seen stealing fruits from the captain's room and then coming out and teasing Archana about it.

Trending Photos

BB 16: Gori warns 'Bigg Boss' about hurting Archana, Karan Johar is annoyed- WATCH

New Delhi: As 'Bigg Boss' has punished Archana Gautam by making her the captain of the house, contestants are leaving no stones unturned to irk her.

According to the new promo of the upcoming episode, housemate Gori Nagori is seen stealing fruits from the captain's room and then coming out and teasing Archana about it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

She went up to Archana in the garden and said: "Captain yeh aapke room ke fruits hai. (These are the fruits from the captain's room.)"

Archana reacted by brushing her hand on Gori, who lost are her cool and said that she will break her head: "Phod dungi iska sir main."

Later, she threatened Bigg Boss by saying that she will hurt Archana.

"Bigg Boss apka jawaab chahiye. Nahi toh aaj kisike haath pair toot sakte hai."

Since it is 'Weekend Ke Vaar', filmmaker Karan Johar, who has stepped in place of Salman Khan, was seen schooling Gori.

He asked: "Yeh provocation jo Gori ne kiya.. Is it intend to hurt or not?"

Karan also said that she threatened Bigg Boss in his own show and then asked her if she wants to stay in the house?

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 new captainBigg Boss 16 Karan JoharGori NagoriArchana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022