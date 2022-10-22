BB 16: Gori warns 'Bigg Boss' about hurting Archana, Karan Johar is annoyed- WATCH

New Delhi: As 'Bigg Boss' has punished Archana Gautam by making her the captain of the house, contestants are leaving no stones unturned to irk her.

According to the new promo of the upcoming episode, housemate Gori Nagori is seen stealing fruits from the captain's room and then coming out and teasing Archana about it.

She went up to Archana in the garden and said: "Captain yeh aapke room ke fruits hai. (These are the fruits from the captain's room.)"

Archana reacted by brushing her hand on Gori, who lost are her cool and said that she will break her head: "Phod dungi iska sir main."

Later, she threatened Bigg Boss by saying that she will hurt Archana.

"Bigg Boss apka jawaab chahiye. Nahi toh aaj kisike haath pair toot sakte hai."

Since it is 'Weekend Ke Vaar', filmmaker Karan Johar, who has stepped in place of Salman Khan, was seen schooling Gori.

He asked: "Yeh provocation jo Gori ne kiya.. Is it intend to hurt or not?"

Karan also said that she threatened Bigg Boss in his own show and then asked her if she wants to stay in the house?