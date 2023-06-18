topStoriesenglish2623363
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS OTT 2

'BB OTT 2': Akanksha Puri And Palak Purswani To Enter The House? Audience Votes To Confirm The Final Contestant

Palak and Akanksha finally step into the Bigg Boss house, accompanied by the announcement that the fate of these contestants will be decided by those watching them in the next three hours.

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:11 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'BB OTT 2': Akanksha Puri And Palak Purswani To Enter The House? Audience Votes To Confirm The Final Contestant

New Delhi: Actors Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani have entered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house and for the first time, it will be the audience who will be deciding their fate in the show.

This time, the power lies in the hands of the public, as the first audience takeover is about to take place. Palak and Akanksha finally step into the Bigg Boss house, accompanied by the announcement that the fate of these contestants will be decided by those watching them in the next three hours.

As the audience now holds the ultimate voting power, the intensity of the game reaches new heights. Tension fills the air as the housemates anxiously await their fate, with just three short hours remaining for their destiny to be determined.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on JioCinema. It also allows fans to watch their favourite contestant 24 hours in the show.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile