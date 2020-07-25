Be ready for something paw-some as 'Underdog' airs on &Flix

A man's best friend is known to be the ideal cushion of comfort in life. You might have seen them sit, roll over and fetch but now in a sudden twist, the tables have turned and it's not us barking orders anymore. In this absolute fun action-comedy, a bizarre experiment that goes horribly wrong turns an adorable beagle into a superhero with extraordinary powers of strength, speed and enhanced hearing.

Donning a bright red cape and tighties, he is on a crusade to bring to justice the Evil scientist who has an ulterior motive to reign chaos on the people he loves. Featuring Peter Dinklage as the evil mastermind scientist and Jason Lee, the voice of shoeshine the super dog, &flix brings to you another delightful doggo feature, 'Underdog'.

With a brilliant cast (Patrick Warburton and Amy Adams and Brad Garnett), this movie makes for a great family watch this weekend as part of its ongoing property 'Flix Defenders' on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9 PM.

