हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
underdog

Be ready for something paw-some as 'Underdog' airs on &Flix

Every Dog has its day as canines take to the skies as superheroes in 'Underdog' airing as part of 'Flix Defenders' on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 9 PM.

Be ready for something paw-some as &#039;Underdog&#039; airs on &amp;Flix

A man's best friend is known to be the ideal cushion of comfort in life. You might have seen them sit, roll over and fetch but now in a sudden twist, the tables have turned and it's not us barking orders anymore. In this absolute fun action-comedy, a bizarre experiment that goes horribly wrong turns an adorable beagle into a superhero with extraordinary powers of strength, speed and enhanced hearing. 

Donning a bright red cape and tighties, he is on a crusade to bring to justice the Evil scientist who has an ulterior motive to reign chaos on the people he loves. Featuring Peter Dinklage as the evil mastermind scientist and Jason Lee, the voice of shoeshine the super dog, &flix brings to you another delightful doggo feature, 'Underdog'. 

With a brilliant cast (Patrick Warburton and Amy Adams and Brad Garnett), this movie makes for a great family watch this weekend as part of its ongoing property 'Flix Defenders' on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9 PM.

Every Dog has its day as canines take to the skies as superheroes in 'Underdog' airing as part of 'Flix Defenders' on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 9 PM.

 

Tags:
underdog&flix
Next
Story

Zee World Africa putting safety first in coronavirus COVID-19 times
  • 13,36,861Confirmed
  • 31,358Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Coronavirus Positive