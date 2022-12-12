Bechara Shalin phas gaya...: after fans, Gauahar Khan comes out to support the 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant

New Delhi: Last night was one of the most unusual nights in the history of Bigg Boss. Like Janta, we couldn't figure out who was playing who. After Tina's exits, everyone looked happy, also with the prize money being saved & things were beginning to get better.

Moreover, Shalin was in his element, getting along with everyone in the house, until the buzzer task changed his life. For the uninitiated, previously when Sumbul and Tina were in Bottom 2, Salman Khan gave Shalin a tough choice to make in a limited time. Either Shalin saves the two by pressing the buzzer or refrains from pressing the buzzer and saves the prize money. He did the latter but in the ten seconds that he got to make the decision, Shalin categorically looked toward both Tina & Sumbul & they both nodded their head in unison.

Like Salman and everyone else, even Tina applauded Shalin for his timely decision.

But as luck would have it, Tina is back as Shalin was asked to press the buzzer again & bring her back into the house, losing all the prize money and this time, was given 3 seconds to decide.

Ever since she's gotten back, instead of being grateful, looks like she has some vendetta against Shalin and flatly denies nodding her head whatsoever, even when Soundarya and Nimrit pointed out.

Didn’t Tina clearly nod her head n tell shalin don’t press ???? Or did I see something extra ??? Does anyone have a clip of that ??? Bechara shalin phas gaya . This buzzer thing was tricky — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 11, 2022

Ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to express the same, 'Didn’t Tina clearly nod her head n tell shalin don’t press ???? Or did I see something extra ??? Does anyone have a clip of that ??? Bechara shalin phas gaya . This buzzer thing was tricky.'

