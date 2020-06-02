‘Begusarai’ actor Rajesh Kareer seeks financial help in emotional video, says ‘main jeena chahta hun’

New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire country to a standstill. People have lost their jobs, homes and some are in dire need of going back to their native places due to lack of work. Since the film and TV shoots have also been stalled, the daily wage-earners and supporting crew members are also hit financially.

On Tuesday, TV actor Rajesh Kareer of ‘Begusarai’ fame, made an emotional appeal to people via a Facebook video to help him financially so that he can return to Punjab. In the video, Rajesh said that he was out of work before but ever since the lockdown began, things have turned worse. He doesn’t know when he will get a job and so, he wants to go to Punjab and sought financial help from people. He has been living in Mumbai since 15 years with his family.

“Baat yeh hai ki agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhari padne wali hai, aisa mujhe lag raha hai... Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hun aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zarurat hai,” he says in the now-viral video, requesting people to send him Rs 300-400.

A teary-eyed Rajesh further adds, “Mujhe kaam mile ya na mile, kuch pata nahi hai. Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Main jeena chahta hun.”

Watch the video here:

Rajesh Kareer played the role of actress Shivangi Joshi’s father in ‘Begusarai’, which was headlined by Shweta Tiwari. The show also starred Vishal Aditya Singh of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame.

On his unverified Facebook account, Rajesh has mentioned that he has been part of big budget films such ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ and ‘Agneepath’ and will next star in ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’.