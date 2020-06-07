हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajesh Kareer

‘Begusarai’ actor Rajesh Kareer, who sought financial help amid lockdown, is overwhelmed with support, doesn’t need money anymore

Rajesh Kareer said that he has received more than what he is worthy of and doesn’t know if he would be able to repay those who helped him. 

‘Begusarai’ actor Rajesh Kareer, who sought financial help amid lockdown, is overwhelmed with support, doesn’t need money anymore
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@RajeshDharas

New Delhi: Actor Rajesh Kareer, who pleaded for financial help in an emotional video last week, recently dedicated a special post to all the people who helped him in his crisis situation. He said that he has received more than what he is worthy of and doesn’t know if he would be able to repay those who helped him. Rajesh added that he has received enough support and doesn’t need money now.

“I am no longer in the same situation that I was in last week. Please don’t deposit more money in my account. I feel I have received more than what I deserve,” Rajesh said in the video and categorically mentioned the media’s support in bringing his story to the people.

“Thank you so much, everyone,” the actor says in the end.

Watch the video here:

Rajesh Kareer, who is best known for his TV show ‘Begusarai’, had appealed to people to help him financially so that he can return to his home state Punjab via a Facebook post. Rajesh had said that he was already out of work and ever since the lockdown began, things turned worse. He pleaded people to send him Rs 300-400 in his bank account.

A teary-eyed Rajesh further added, “Mujhe kaam mile ya na mile, kuch pata nahi hai. Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Main jeena chahta hun.”

Rajesh Kareer played the role of actress Shivangi Joshi’s father in ‘Begusarai’, which was headlined by Shweta Tiwari. The show also starred Vishal Aditya Singh of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame.

