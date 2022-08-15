NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 07:36 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Saumya Tandon has stepped forward to help the family of her late `Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!` co-star Deepesh Bhan.
New Delhi: Saumya Tandon has stepped forward to help the family of her late `Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!` co-star Deepesh Bhan.

Saumya has launched an initiative on Instagram to help Bhan`s family repay a home loan worth Rs 50 lakh.

Taking to Instagram, she requested her fans and followers to donate and help the late actor`s family. In the video, Saumya said in Hindi, "Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son."

 

Sharing the fund link on her Instagram post, she added, "I have created a fund and whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh`s wife, through which she can pay the home loan. So, please contribute to making Deepesh`s dream come true. This is for one of the sweetest co-actors I worked with @Deepesh_b2 . Let`s show good people don`t go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link of the fund is in the bio."

 

Bhan died on July 23 while playing cricket. He reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage. Deepesh is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2019, and an eighteen-month-old son.

