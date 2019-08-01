close

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 1, preview: A new twist in Lara's will make Vibhuti, Tiwari excited

Saxena announces on a loudspeaker that as per Chandrabhan Lara’s new instructions, all the relatives will sleep on the same bed. 

Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Wednesday’s episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Anita and Vibhuti plan to make the others back out of the will. Their first target is Angoori and they try to convince her that she doesn't need the money. However, Angoori calls them greedy and refuses to give up her share. Later, Saxena announces that Happu Singh and the doctor too will get a share in the will. Lara calls all them all for an interview and asks them what they will do with the money. While everyone says the truth, Happu Singh lies and says he will donate it to charity. Thus, Lara removes Happu Singh's name from his will.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Saxena announces on a loudspeaker, Chandrabhan Lara’s new instructions. He tells all the participants that all the relatives to sleep on the same bed. As per this instruction, Angoori and Vibhuti have to sleep on the same bed and Tiwari gets to share a bed with Anita. This thought gets Vibhuti and Tiwari excited. Will their fantasies come true? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

