'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 12, recap: Angoori's father decides to stay with Vibhuti

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Tiwari and Vibhuti are unable to sleep thinking about their wives' affairs. Later, at the best couple award show, Vibhuti interrupts Anita and Angoori's speech and accuses them of having extra-marital affairs. In the end, Anita and Angoori explain to Tiwari and Vibhuti that they faked about their affairs so that they could appreciate their wives better.

In Monday's episode, Anita and Vibhuti visit Tiwari and Angoori’s house for dinner. They praise her for her cooking and Angoori says she learnt it from her father. Vibhuti also praises Angoori’s father for cooking and working for the family. Anita says that she finds Angoori’s father inspirational, and hopes they had someone like him in the house.

The police commissioner decides to call Angoori’s father. He asks him to return the 5 lakhs he had loaned him. Angoori’s father says he is working in Holland for the last two months. The commissioner tells Angoori’s father to make sure he returns the money soon. He even asks Happu Singh to keep a lookout for Angoori’s father.

The next morning Angoori find Tika carrying a basket of fruits on his head. Angoori wishes him luck in his new business. Vibhuti tries talking to Angoori but Tiwari interrupts him. Angoori’s father shows up on his scooter. He tells Angoori that he is feeling unwell. Angoori asks her father to stay with her till he is fine.

Her father doesn’t want to live in her marital home. Vibhuti steps in and offers to let Angoori’s father live with him. Angoori is upset when her father agrees to live with Vibhuti instead of her. When Anita finds out that Angoori’s father will be living in her house, she gets upset too. How will she deal with the situation? Stay tuned to find out.

