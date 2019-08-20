'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 19, recap: Angoori And Vibhuti go back to retro days

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Vibhuti is unable to ask Angoori to ask her father to leave his house. Angoori's father invites Gulfam Kali to dance at Vibhuti's home and on seeing what's happening there, Anita gets upset. Happu Singh learns about Angoori's father's whereabouts and waits outside Vibhuti's house and arrests him. In order to release Angoori's father, Tiwari ends up paying the 5 lakhs loan he owed to the commissioner.

In Monday's episode, Angoori is complaining to Amma that Tiwari is becoming lazy and sleeps all the time. Vibhuti overhears this and says that Tiwari is becoming old. While returning from the park, Tiwari also tells Anita that Vibhuti is becoming old. To settle the debate Anita proposes a wrestling match between both of them.

Vibhuti and Tiwari both get afraid and back out. Saxena calls them both old and says he has someone older in his house. His great grandfather who is 135 years old is living with him. Everyone is impressed and want to meet him to find out what it like to be that old. Saxena says his great grandfather lived in the same model colony in 1920.

Anita invites Saxena to her house for dinner. She invited everyone from Model Colony to her house for dinner. She asks Saxena to tell him stories from that time. When the old man begins Anita was an Englishwoman while Vibhuti was her husband, Victor Das. Tiwari was called Dinanath whose wife was Angoori, but named Dastoori.

Saxena’s grandfather tells Angoori that she used to learn English at that time from Victor Das, Anita’s husband. The old man describes that Victor Das would flirt with Dastoori while teaching English. He also says that Tiwari would flirt with Anita while teaching her Hindi.

