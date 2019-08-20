close

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 20, preview: Saxena's great grandfather says Vibhuti was a revolutionary in 1920

 Everyone is impressed by Kranti Narayan and look at Vibhuti to see if it was him. Will Vibhuti turn out to be a revolutionary? Stay tuned to find out.

Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Monday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Vibhuti and Tiwari call each other old behind their back. Angoori and Anita find out a solution to find out who is younger and ask them to have a wrestling match. Saxena says that both of them are old but adds that he has a 135-year-old great grandfather living with him. On hearing this, Anita invites Saxena's great grandfather home for dinner and finds out he lived in Model Colony too. He says everyone present there was living in Model Colony in 1920 too.

In Tuesday's episode, Saxena's great grandfather says that there were 5 friends in Modern Colony in 1920. He said these 5 friends were rebels and they were led by one man, Kranti Narayan. He says that Kranti Narayan was the bravest, most intelligent revolutionary this city had seen. Everyone is impressed by Kranti Narayan and look at Vibhuti to see if it was him. Will Vibhuti turn out to be a revolutionary? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
