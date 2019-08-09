'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 9, preview: Tiwari and Vibhuti ruin the couples award show

In Thursday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Vibhuti and Tiwari blame each other for their wives' affairs. When they go home Vibhuti finds Anita dancing with Anurag while Tiwari see Angoori dancing with Cheddi. They both get angry and get drunk before calling up and abusing their wives lovers. Meanwhile, Anita and Angoori are excited about winning the 'Best Couple of Uttar Pradesh' award, but their husbands are not.

Catch a preview of the next episode here.

In the next episode, Anita and Angoori go with their husbands on the Number One Couple of Uttar Pradesh Award show. They give a speech about how it is important to stay loyal in a marriage to make it work. Vibhuti asks them to stop and tells everyone that Anita is having an affair with Minal’s husband Anurag. Tiwari also reveals that Angoori is having an affair with their married laundry man Cheddi. How will Anita and Angoori deal with these accusations? Stay tuned to find out.

