Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 1, 2019 episode preview: Will Angoori and Anita show their faces?

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti tells Angoori about the attack and asks to see her. He says that his last wish is to see her face but soon Angoori finds out about the lie. Both Vibhuti and Tiwari take Saxena's help to get rid of their bad habit.

On the other hand, Tika, Malkhan and Tilu give drugs laced lassi to customers. People refuse to go to their shop and as they charge Rs 5, 000 per glass of lassi.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vibhuti happily goes to Angoori’s house and tells her he knows why she won’t look at him. He asks her to show him her face because the reason is wrong. Tiwari goes to Anita’s house and also asks her to show him her face. Tiwari says Amma told him that Pandit Ramphal’s spectacles were dirty so he read Angoori and Anita’s horoscope wrong. Will Angoori and Anita show their faces? Stay tuned to find out.

