Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 11, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti kidnaps Tika's bride

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti heads to Tiwari's residence as he decides to say sorry to Tika. And there he sees Tika dressed in red from head to toe. The wild bull streak inside Vibhuti once again ignites and he starts beating Tika. Meanwhile, Saxena makes a prediction about Tika's wedding night.

After the wedding, Tika returns home and just then Vibhuti sees the bride dressed in all red. He kidnaps Tika's newlywed bride.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, the doctor visits Vibhuti’s house. He tells Vibhuti that he is on a diet and removes an apple to eat. Vibhuti sees the red apple and gets angry again. He stands up and slaps the doctor. Amma asks Angoori and Tiwari to get remarried. She tells Tiwari to get rid of Tika as he is of no use to them now. Will they find Tika’s lost bride? Stay tuned to find out.

