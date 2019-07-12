'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 11, recap: Amma tells Angoori and Tiwari to remarry

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Tika dresses up to impress the girl he wants to marry. Eventually, she agrees to marry him but Vibhuti, on seeing Tika wearing red, beats him up. Saxena predicts that though Tika will get married, he won't be able to spend the first night with his would-be wife. Meanwhile, as the baaraat reaches the venue, Vibhuti kidnaps the bride after seeing her dressed in red.

In Thursday's episode, Happu Singh shows up to register a complaint for the missing bride. When he asks Tika if he has doubts on anyone, Tika says Malkhan and Tilu might have kidnapped his bride. Happu Singh takes the two of them to the police station to beat them up.

Vibhuti gets himself tested by the doctor but he says there is no side effects of Vibhuti getting hit by a bull. When the doctor is eating a red apple Vibhuti slaps it out his hand. Later, Vibhuti is talking to the school master when he sees him remove a red handkerchief. Vibhuti beats the school master too.

Tika starts demanding that Angoori and Tiwari get him married to someone else. Angoori and Tiwari promise to look for girls to get him married. Tika even hugs Amma in excitement. However, she pushes him away and tells Angoori that Pandit Ramphal has a new solution for them.

Amma tells Angoori and Tiwari should get married again according to Pandit Ramphal’s suggestion. She also tells them to get rid of Tika which Tiwari is happy to do. When Angoori is shopping for a red lehenga at home Vibhuti enters and sees the salesman showing her a red lehenga. He attacks the sari salesman and beats him up.

Tika is crying after being kicked out by Tiwari. He goes the police station to remove Tilu and Malkhan. They have been beaten up by Happu Singh and curse Tika. He gets Tilu and Malkhan released but Happu Singh puts Tika in jail instead for making false accusations. Will they catch the real culprit Vibhuti? Stay tuned to find out.

