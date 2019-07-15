Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 15, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti teaches classical music to Angoori

New Delhi: In the episode, Angoori notices that Vibhuti gets angry when red things around. She tells this to Tiwari and Happu Singh. She asks Happu to wear red bridal wear and check Vibhuti's reaction. When Happu Singh dons red bridal wear, Vibhuti kidnaps him.

Angoori gets there on time and cures Vibhuti of the bull curse.

Next week, Angoori tells Tiwari that she wants to learn music from a South Indian maestro. She says she wants to go to the entire South of India to find a teacher. Tiwari tells her to drop the idea. Vibhuti shows up dressed as a traditional South Indian Music teacher. He tells Angoori that he teaches music. Stay tuned to find out how Vibhuti teaches Angoori classical music.

