Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 2, 2019 episode preview: Saxena's spirit in Angoori's body?

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti and Tiwari get electric shock treatment from Saxena. As they return from his house, they meet Amma in between who tells them about Pandit Ramphal's mistake. Vibhuti rushes to see Angoori and Tiwari goes to meet Anita.

Happu Singh discovers about Tika, Tilu and Malkan's act of mixing drugs in Lassi. He confronts them and shuts down their shop.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vibhuti and Angoori are waiting for Angoori to show up. Angoori is supposed to do some prayers which Vibhuti and Tiwari are waiting for. Angoori comes out dressed up as Saxena in a polka dot shirt not tucked in the pants and sports shoes. She rings her own doorbell to get a shock and says ‘I Like It’. How did Angoori get Saxena’s spirit in her body? Stay tuned to find out.

