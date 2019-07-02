close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 2, 2019 episode preview: Saxena's spirit in Angoori's body?

In the next episode, Vibhuti and Angoori are waiting for Angoori to show up. Angoori is supposed to do some prayers which Vibhuti and Tiwari are waiting for.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 2, 2019 episode preview: Saxena&#039;s spirit in Angoori&#039;s body?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti and Tiwari get electric shock treatment from Saxena. As they return from his house, they meet Amma in between who tells them about Pandit Ramphal's mistake. Vibhuti rushes to see Angoori and Tiwari goes to meet Anita. 

Happu Singh discovers about Tika, Tilu and Malkan's act of mixing drugs in Lassi. He confronts them and shuts down their shop. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vibhuti and Angoori are waiting for Angoori to show up. Angoori is supposed to do some prayers which Vibhuti and Tiwari are waiting for. Angoori comes out dressed up as Saxena in a polka dot shirt not tucked in the pants and sports shoes. She rings her own doorbell to get a shock and says ‘I Like It’. How did Angoori get Saxena’s spirit in her body? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Zee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 1, 2019 episode recap: Amma comes to rescue Angoori-Anita

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Watch top 25 news stories of today, July 2nd, 2019