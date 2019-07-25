'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 25, preview: Vibhuti and Tiwari to slap each other for work

In Wednesday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Vibhuti meets Angoori and asks for food. After which, Angoori gives him one plain roti which gets stolen by a beggar. Tiwari asks Anita for some food but she doesn't him anything. When Tiwari and Vibhuti are sleeping under a railway bridge, Tika, Tilu and Malkhan show up. They tell Vibhuti and Tiwari that they have to pay rent for sleeping there. Since both of them don't have money, Tika, Tilu and Malkhan take Tiwari's silver teeth and leave.

In tonight's episode, Vibhuti and Tiwari ask for help from Pellu Khan the rickshaw driver. They ask him to let one of them drive the auto-rickshaw. Pellu Khan says that he will lend them the auto only if the slap each other really hard. Tiwari and Vibhuti slap each other with all their might. Who will get to ride Pellu Khan’s auto-rickshaw and earn some money? Stay tuned to find out.

