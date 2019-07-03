Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 3, 2019 episode preview: Angoori acts like Saxena?

New Delhi: In the episode, after Vibhuti finds out about Angoori's tiredness, he heads to meet Saxena. The latter then tells Vibhuti that he has got an award for a medicine which can brighten up people. However, Saxena reveals that medicine has not yet been tested on any human. Vibhuti, in turn, asks Saxena to give him the medicine for Angoori, but when Saxena refuses, he plans to steal it.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vibhuti and Angoori are waiting for Angoori to show up. Angoori is supposed to do some prayers which Vibhuti and Tiwari are waiting for. Angoori comes out dressed up as Saxena in a polka dot shirt not tucked in the pants and sports shoes. She rings her own doorbell purposely to get a shock and says ‘I Like It’. Stay tuned to find out what side-effects Angoori has of Saxena’s medicines.

