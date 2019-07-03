close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 3, 2019 episode preview: Angoori acts like Saxena?

In the next episode, Vibhuti and Angoori are waiting for Angoori to show up. Angoori is supposed to do some prayers which Vibhuti and Tiwari are waiting for. 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 3, 2019 episode preview: Angoori acts like Saxena?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, after Vibhuti finds out about Angoori's tiredness, he heads to meet Saxena. The latter then tells Vibhuti that he has got an award for a medicine which can brighten up people. However, Saxena reveals that medicine has not yet been tested on any human. Vibhuti, in turn, asks Saxena to give him the medicine for Angoori, but when Saxena refuses, he plans to steal it. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vibhuti and Angoori are waiting for Angoori to show up. Angoori is supposed to do some prayers which Vibhuti and Tiwari are waiting for. Angoori comes out dressed up as Saxena in a polka dot shirt not tucked in the pants and sports shoes. She rings her own doorbell purposely to get a shock and says ‘I Like It’. Stay tuned to find out what side-effects Angoori has of Saxena’s medicines.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Zee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 2, 2019 episode recap: Will Saxena’s medicine affect Angoori?

Must Watch

PT7M48S

Hauz Qazi clash: New footage raises more questions