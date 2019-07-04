close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Angoori return to her original self?

In the next episode, Angoori and Saxena go to the police station. They ask Happu Singh and the commissioner to beat them up for fun. 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Angoori return to her original self?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti steals Saxena's medicine and gives it to Angoori. After taking the award-winning medicine of Saxena, Angoori starts behaving like him. On the other hand, Vibhuti finds out that he picked up the wrong medicine and he rushes to meet Saxena, who tells him that it might take 12 years for Angoori to get normal. 

Catch a sneak peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Angoori and Saxena go to the police station. They ask Happu Singh and the commissioner to beat them up for fun. Angoori says that she is Saxena and Saxena says that he is Saxena too. Angoori is in the bedroom with Tiwari who she calls her brother. She punches Tiwari when he comes near her and runs away. Will Angoori return to her original self? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Zee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 3, 2019 episode recap: Will Saxena's cloning medicine work on Angoori?

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai to appear before court in RSS defamation case