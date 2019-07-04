Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Angoori return to her original self?

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti steals Saxena's medicine and gives it to Angoori. After taking the award-winning medicine of Saxena, Angoori starts behaving like him. On the other hand, Vibhuti finds out that he picked up the wrong medicine and he rushes to meet Saxena, who tells him that it might take 12 years for Angoori to get normal.

Catch a sneak peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Angoori and Saxena go to the police station. They ask Happu Singh and the commissioner to beat them up for fun. Angoori says that she is Saxena and Saxena says that he is Saxena too. Angoori is in the bedroom with Tiwari who she calls her brother. She punches Tiwari when he comes near her and runs away. Will Angoori return to her original self? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.