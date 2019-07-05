close

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 5, 2019 episode preview: Angoori dresses up like Saxena

In the next episode, Vibhuti and Tiwari receive a note from Pellu. Tiwari reads the note which says that Saxena felt bad that Angoori didn't look exactly like Saxena.

New Delhi: In the episode, Angoori transforms into Saxena after taking the wrong medicine and asks the cops to beat her up. Vibhuti and Tiwari discover that even their doctor has taken the wrong medicine by Saxena. Then Vibhu tells Tiwari to get Angoori back to her normal self by romancing her. However, Tiwari's plan falls flat. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vibhuti and Tiwari receive a note from Pellu. Tiwari reads the note which says that Saxena felt bad that Angoori didn’t look exactly like Saxena. He plans to give her medicine which will give Angoori the same body as Saxena’s. Vibhuti and Tiwari rush to Saxena’s house where they see Angoori gulp down a medicine. Will Angoori change her body and look completely like Saxena? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

