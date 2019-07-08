close

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 8, preview: Vibhuti gets in trouble for helping Angoori

Amma calls up Angoori and Tiwari. She asks them to go to Laal Tekadi to meet Baba Lalaram. Tiwari refuses to go all the way to pray to Lalaram. Vibhuti offers to take Angoori there.

Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Friday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Angoori takes the medicine which Saxena gave her. Meanwhile, Tiwari and Vibhuti find out that Saxena is giving Angoori the medicine which will make her look exactly like him. However, they are unable to stop her. Angoori though wakes up as her old self again. 

Catch a sneak peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Amma calls up Angoori and Tiwari. She asks them to go to Laal Tekadi to meet Baba Lalaram in red clothes and offer a red underwear. Tiwari refuses to go all the way to pray to Lalaram. Vibhuti offers to take Angoori there. When Angoori goes to the temple, Vibhuti gets bitten in his behind by a wild animal. Will he have to pay a big price for helping Angoori? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
