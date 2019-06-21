Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 21 2019 episode preview: Will Anu react to Vibhuti spending too much money?

New Delhi: Vibhuti holds a darbar at his house and meets everyone. People ask money from King Vibhuti. The darbar is dispersed after Vibhu's friend Prem Kumar asks for his Rs 5 lakh loan. Meanwhile, Vibhu meets Angoori and tells her that she needs to address the king by saying I love you every time she sees him.

In the next episode, Saxena tells Vibhuti that the horses he ordered urinated all over the road. This makes the people riding bikes and scooters slip. They all are demanding treatment for their injuries from the king Vibhuti. Later, Saxena tells Anu and Vibhuti about the alcohol arrangements made for a party. Anu asks how much money was spent on alcohol and Saxena says 10,000 rupees. Stay tuned to find out how Anu reacts to Vibhuti’s spending.

