Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 27, 2019 episode recap: Will Tiwari take Saxena’s help to see Anita?

New Delhi: In the episode, Angoori hides her face from Vibhuti Narayan Mishra saying that it's burnt from the side. Anita, on the other hand, tells Manmohan Tiwari that she has got pimple outburst on the face and hides it with a helmet. Both Tiwari and Vibhu try to help but in vain.

In tonight’s episode, Angoori tries to get romantic with Tiwari, but he is trying to meet Anita. He waits for Angoori to sleep and scolds her when she refuses to sleep. Tiwari tells Angoori that his head is paining and asks her to sleep too. Tiwari turns out the lights and decides to leave when Angoori goes to sleep.

Tiwari meets Vibhuti on his way to Anita’s house saying he’s out to exercise. Tiwari asks Vibhuti to go exercise at his house. Vibhuti allows Tiwari to exercise at his house. Both go straight to the bedrooms and try to wake up Angoori and Anita. However, Anita and Angoori refuse to wake up.

Happu Singh wants to have another glass of Lassi, Tilu tells him one glass of Lassi costs 250 rupees. Master ji also wants Lassi and pays 250 rupees for the last glass of Lassi. Happu Singh complains but pays 250 rupees for Lassi to take it away from the masterji.

Meanwhile, Anita hears Tiwari coming to her house and asks Vibhuti to shoo away Tiwari. Vibhuti refuses to let Tiwari stay for long as Anita hides. Saxena notices that Tiwari is tense and asks him what the problem is. Tiwari tells Saxena he can’t explain the problem. Saxena continues to ask what is wrong. Will Tiwari use Saxena’s help to see Anita? Stay tuned to find out.

