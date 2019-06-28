close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 28, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti and Tiwari get electric shock?

In the next episode, Vibhuti tells Saxena that he has a bad habit which he cannot leave.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 28, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti and Tiwari get electric shock?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Tiwari gets angry and scolds Angoori asking her to sleep. As soon as the lights are turned off, he sneaks out to see Anita. On the other hand, Vibhuti decides to sneak-out too and check on Angoori. But neither of the bhabhis wakes up from their sleep. 

Next morning, Tiwari again tries to see Anita but in vain. Saxena offers to help and solve the issue. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In the next episode, Vibhuti tells Saxena that he has a bad habit which he cannot leave. Saxena says he can help Vibhuti. Vibhuti cannot tell Saxena what his bad habit is. Tiwari also tells Saxena that he had a bad habit he cannot give up. Saxena says he can stop the bad habit without even knowing what it is. He ties Tiwari and Vibhuti to two chairs and gives them electric shocks? How will this treatment affect Vibhuti and Tiwari? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Zee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 27, 2019 episode recap: Will Tiwari take Saxena’s help to see Anita?

Must Watch

PT14M33S

G20 Summit: PM Modi thanks Brazil for support against Terrorism