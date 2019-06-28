Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 28, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti and Tiwari get electric shock?

New Delhi: In the episode, Tiwari gets angry and scolds Angoori asking her to sleep. As soon as the lights are turned off, he sneaks out to see Anita. On the other hand, Vibhuti decides to sneak-out too and check on Angoori. But neither of the bhabhis wakes up from their sleep.

Next morning, Tiwari again tries to see Anita but in vain. Saxena offers to help and solve the issue.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In the next episode, Vibhuti tells Saxena that he has a bad habit which he cannot leave. Saxena says he can help Vibhuti. Vibhuti cannot tell Saxena what his bad habit is. Tiwari also tells Saxena that he had a bad habit he cannot give up. Saxena says he can stop the bad habit without even knowing what it is. He ties Tiwari and Vibhuti to two chairs and gives them electric shocks? How will this treatment affect Vibhuti and Tiwari? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.