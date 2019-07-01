Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 28, 2019 episode recap: Will Tiwari and Vibhuti confess their liking for each other’s wives?

New Delhi: In the episode, as soon as Angoori sleeps, Manmohan Tiwari sneaks out to go to Anita's house. Vibhuti Narayan Mishra also does the same and sets out to see Angoori's face. But both are unable to see Anita and Angoori's faces respectively.

On the other hand, the new lassi shop opened by Tika, Tilu and Malkhan does good business as they are able to sell lassi for Rs 250 to Happu Singh.

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Vibhuti sees Angoori that he stuck a knife in his stomach and he’s about to die. Before dying he wishes to see Angoori’s face once. Angoori is conflicted but decides to show VIbhuti her face. Before she can remove her veil, a small kid enters and takes away the toy-knife from Vibhuti.

Tiwari asks Saxena to help him get rid of his bad habit. Tiwari wishes his bad habit was as harmless as wanting to get slapped like Saxena. Saxena agrees to help Tiwari get rid of his bad habit but Saxena has a condition. He asks Tiwari to beat him up if Saxena manages to make his bad habit go away.

Tika, Tilu and Malkhan refuse to sell Lassi to Masterji’s son because it is mixed with drugs. Later when Happu Singh shows up they tell him one glass of lassi is worth 5 thousand rupees. Pellu Khan buys the lassi for 5 thousand so Happu Singh pays 500 more to buy it. In the end, the lassi gets auctioned for 8 thousand rupees.

The Masterji shows up again asking Tika to give him some Lassi for free and Tika refuses to give him any. Saxena gathers Tiwari and Vibhuti in the same room. He ties them to a chair and tells them that to cure their bad habit they need to tell him what the bad habit is first. Will Tiwari and Vibhuti confess their liking for each other’s wives? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.