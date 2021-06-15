हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitashv Gour's daughter Giti Gour is a fashion model, check her sensational pics!

Yes, not many know that Rohitashv Gour's daughter Giti Gour is a fashion model (according to her Instagram bio). She looks gorgeous in her posts and has a solid style sense. 

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai&#039;s Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitashv Gour&#039;s daughter Giti Gour is a fashion model, check her sensational pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's one of the lead actors Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari is a seasoned actor, with a huge baggage of performance-oriented roles to his credit. He has been working in television and movies for over two decades. But did you know his daughter Giti Gour can give any Bollywood star a run of her money?

Yes, not many know that Rohitashv Gour's daughter Giti Gour is a fashion model (according to her Instagram bio). She looks gorgeous in her posts and has a solid style sense. Check out her sensational pictures: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GITI  (@gitigour)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GITI  (@gitigour)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GITI  (@gitigour)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GITI  (@gitigour)

Giti Gour has 8829 followers and is slowly becoming a viral sensation. 

She looks fab in both modern chic look as well as in a desi Indian avatar. She loves dancing and has posted several videos on IG account of her grooving beautifully to popular songs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GITI (@gitigour)

Rohitashv Gour is married to Rekha and has two daughters Giti and Sanjiti. The actor became famous for playing Mukundilal Gupta in Lapataganj. This NSD graduate made his Bollywood debut with the biographical film Veer Savarkar in 2001.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GITI (@gitigour)

He then went on to star in several TV shows and films such as Kya Kehna, Matrubhoomi, Pinjar, Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, PK among others. 

In TV shows, he featured in Neem Ka Ped, Jai Hanuman (played Tulsidas), Noddy Aur Daddy, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Lapataganj, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashin and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! to name a few. 

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhabiji Ghar Par HaiManmohan TiwariRohitashv GourGiti Gourrohitashv gour daughter pics
Next
Story

Nisha Rawal throws birthday bash for son Kavish, estranged husband Karan Mehra missing from pics!

Must Watch

PT11M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; June 15, 2021