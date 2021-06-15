Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitashv Gour's daughter Giti Gour is a fashion model, check her sensational pics!

New Delhi: Popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's one of the lead actors Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari is a seasoned actor, with a huge baggage of performance-oriented roles to his credit. He has been working in television and movies for over two decades. But did you know his daughter Giti Gour can give any Bollywood star a run of her money?

Yes, not many know that Rohitashv Gour's daughter Giti Gour is a fashion model (according to her Instagram bio). She looks gorgeous in her posts and has a solid style sense. Check out her sensational pictures:

Giti Gour has 8829 followers and is slowly becoming a viral sensation.

She looks fab in both modern chic look as well as in a desi Indian avatar. She loves dancing and has posted several videos on IG account of her grooving beautifully to popular songs.

Rohitashv Gour is married to Rekha and has two daughters Giti and Sanjiti. The actor became famous for playing Mukundilal Gupta in Lapataganj. This NSD graduate made his Bollywood debut with the biographical film Veer Savarkar in 2001.

He then went on to star in several TV shows and films such as Kya Kehna, Matrubhoomi, Pinjar, Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, PK among others.

In TV shows, he featured in Neem Ka Ped, Jai Hanuman (played Tulsidas), Noddy Aur Daddy, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Lapataganj, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashin and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! to name a few.