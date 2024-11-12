Bhed Bharam: Vipul Amrutlal Shah And DD National Present Thrilling Horror Series - Trailer Out Now!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, known for delivering fresh and innovative cinematic experiences, is back with a new venture that promises to captivate horror fans. Through his production house, Sunshine Pictures, and in collaboration with DD National, he is bringing audiences a supernatural thriller series titled 'Bhed Bharam – Rahasyon ka Mayajaal.' The trailer has just been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the eerie world the series will explore.

Based on the popular novel by Harkisan Mehta, 'Bhed Bharam' marks Shah’s entry into the horror genre, tapping into the growing demand for spine-chilling content on television. With a compelling storyline and a top-tier cast, the show promises an impressive scale and captivating visuals rarely seen on Indian television. 'Bhed Bharam' stars an ensemble cast including Yashpal Sharma, Atul Kumar, Gaurav Chopra, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Vaishalee A. Thakkar, Vishal Malhotra, Pranav Misshra, Divyangana Jain, Vaniki Tyagi, and Sameer Dharmadhikari. The series is directed by Yusuf Basrai, with the story crafted by Mehta, and produced by Sunshine Pictures alongside co-producers Aashin A. Shah and Ravichand Nallappa.

Have a look at the trailer here:

Have a look at the poster here:

The launch of the trailer on social media has stirred excitement, with audiences eagerly awaiting the mysteries 'Bhed Bharam' promises to unveil. Shah's unique take on horror, combined with DD National's reach, makes this show one of the most anticipated TV series this year.

In addition to 'Bhed Bharam,' Vipul Amrutlal Shah is set to release 'HISAAB,' a film produced in collaboration with Jio Studios. The film, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah, is produced and directed by Shah himself, with Aashin A. Shah as co-producer. 'HISAAB' is expected to release by year-end, adding to the exciting lineup from Sunshine Pictures.