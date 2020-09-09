Big Ganga kickstarts festive celebrations with revered cookery show 'Roj Hoyi Bhoj'

Festivals are the most special occasions that bring families and communities together. This year, as India gears up to celebrate a number of festivals with much pomp and splendour limited to their homes, BIG Ganga, leading Bhojpuri GEC in the Hindi heartland, brings back the one thing that holds great significance in making the festivities and celebrations extra joyous - FOOD, with the launch of their marquee show 'RojHoyiBhoj' #SwadKeSath- Hotel Ke Bhoj, Ghar Pe Paki Roj.

With the lockdown leading to limited outdoor activity and inaccessibility of festive delicacies, the specially curated4th season of the much-revered, cookery show will help viewers make festive and special items at home in an easy manner!

Ensuring that their audience don't miss out on the celebration of the festivities, the show will start Sept 7th onwards from Mon-Thurs, 4 pm. The season will have popular Chef Ripu Daman Handa along with other popular celebrities of the region like KajalRaghwani, Anjana Singh, Smriti Siniha, Gunjan Pant, Richa Dixit, Priyesh Sinha, Nisar Khan and alike.

The show in its latest season aims to spread a joyful sense of togetherness and happiness in these trying times. Taking part with full zest, the chefs and participants will explore and learn to make new dishes that come straight from the kitchens of popular restaurants. Audiences will be presented with easy-to-cook recipes of regional delicacies prominent during the great Indian festive season that includes Navratra, Diwali, Chhath to Karwa Chauth among others. Keeping it topical the show will also feature special cooking weeks viz. immunity builders food week, couples cooking week etc so the content is relatable as well serving the need of today.

BIG Ganga's shows enthral and entertain audiences with its unique content, thereby making this platform apt for the whole family. The channel has been enhancing and enriching regional pride through its new offerings. These new Bhojpuri shows are sure to entertain audiences with its unique content and placement, thereby making the channel an apt prime time viewing choice for the entire family.

With more series like Ding Dong Dandiya - Navratra special, Deepwaali Carnival- Deepwaali special, Chhathi Ghate Ganga and Jai Chhathi Mayi - Chhath special among others, the channel is all set to redefine entertainment and original content for its regional audience.