Big Ganga's original Chhath event reigns supreme over its competitors

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited's No. 1 Bhojpuri GEC Channel BIG Ganga, continues set new benchmarks in the category, having stolen a march over its competitors in garnering viewership on regions biggest festivals original programming - Chatth Event.

As per BARC ratings of week 45, BIG Ganga's 'Jai Chhathi Mai' celebration witnessed maximum traction by the audience with a total impression of 528 in 17:30-20:00 time band. The 2.5 hour long on-ground devotional musical evening witnessed the confluence of 3 generations of the who's who from the Bhojpuri industry which was later televised for BIG Ganga viewers. If compared to week 8, the channel's total impression in 17:30-20:00 time band has witnessed a staggering increase by 161% in week 45.

With an intent to establish Chhaths ever-growing relevance and popularity,the channel took up a unique theme of 'CHHATH – KAL AAJ AUR KAL'.

It brought together the Legends, the Shining Stars and the new Sensations of the Bhojpuri industry together for the first time and showcased handover of Chhatth glory and rituals from one generation to the other.

The event saw maestros, from the Bhojpuri film industry, lend their support as well. They included actor/singer ManojTiwari, singer Anuradha Paudwal, actor/singer Khesari Lal Yadav, singer Ranjana Jha, singer Tripti Sakya, actor Srivastava, actor Yash Kumar, singer Anu Dubey and singer Samar Singh. The enthralling event witnessed some specially-curated performances on handpicked popular Chhath Puja songs which enthralled the audience present in large numbers.

Along with this, actor/singer Khesari Lal Yadav, who recently entered the popular reality show of GEC as a wild card entry, celebrated the festival with his parents at 'Jai Chhathi Mai' event before going back to the show.

Backed by the insight that religion and festivities rule the hearts of audience in the region, the special offering was crafted to ensure an entertaining package with excellent appeal.

Continuing with its tradition of celebrating and elevating the pride of the region Big Ganga soon will be bringing International Bhojpuri Films Award on its platform.

This year, Big Ganga is taking IBFA to Singapore to highlight the growing aura of Bhojpuri culture across globe.