Bigg Boss OTT 2 Written Updates: Jad Hadid Breaks Down As Jiya Shankar Questions His 'Fatherhood'

New Delhi: The episode opens with Bebika venting out her frustration over the tone which Salman Khan used to school her. Both Manisha and Elvish tried to get in touch with Bebika. Eventually, Elvish was able to recite his side of story to Bebika. Although, she ignored and didn't react.

On solving things with Abhishek, Avinash told him how he believes in equally dividing the resources among everyone. During this conversation, Avinash opened up about his struggling days and how those days have shaped him as a person. On the other hand, Pooja talked about her lowest point of life and how she recovered from alcoholism. Addressing the ongoing mushy feelings, Abhishek admitted to having 'confused' feelings for Jiya. After an intrinsically crafted activity, the house nominated Jiya, Jad, Manisha and Avinash.

As expected, the nominations caused a solid uproar in the house where the spotlight fell on Jiya as she nominated her close friend Avinash over her new friend Abhishek. Another feud broke out between Avinash and Bebika as he was furious that she didn't stand up for him. The duo ended up hugging and making up.



As the housemates continue to navigate through twists and turns, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey remains unpredictable and filled with dramatic moments. Keep watching for the evolving dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as we inch closer to the finale week.

