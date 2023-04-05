topStoriesenglish2591582
Bigg Boss 13 Couple Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Call It Quits

Bigg Boss 13 Couple: TV actors Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have reportedly ended their relationship for reasons best known to them.

Apr 05, 2023

New Delhi: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen together in 'Bigg Boss 13' and their bond was created inside the house as they started dating. Paras often said that their relationship has become strong even after season 13 of 'Bigg Boss' ended.

However, now they seem to have parted their ways and Mahira has unfollowed him and deleted all his pictures.

A source close to the actress confirmed the news about their breakup and shared with IANS: "Mahira was busy with certain works in the Punjabi entertainment industry and thus she was staying in Chandigarh. Paras and they were staying in the same building but recently she shifted to Mumbai after differences between them."

The reason for their breakup is still not out but even Paras has now shifted to Mumbai. Neither Mahira nor Paras are interested in commenting about their split.

Mahira has been part of several music videos. She was also part of TV shows such as 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', 'Kundali Bhagya', and 'Naagin 3'. On the other hand, Paras is known for winning 'Splitsvilla 5', and also did several fictional shows.

 

