Bigg Boss 13, Day 126 written updates: Vishal Aditya Singh evicted

New Delhi: Merely two weeks away from the finale, the contestants have been playing along with praying to cross the finish line and win the game. It was also time for the connections, who entertained everyone in their own way, to bid adieu contestants.

But before going, Shehbaz steals the show with a witty joke on Bigg Boss when he says that these contestants inside the house have also affected Bigg Boss, he also forgot to wear his mic when he reminded me to wear my mic. Looks like the house is making him also forgetful this leaves Salman Khan in splits.

To cheer the contestants and boost their morale, the star cast of ‘Malang’ enters the house to promote their upcoming film and have some fun with the contestants inside the house. To everyone's surprise, Kunal Kemmu makes Aditya Roy Kapoor sing live for the contestants and calls out Sidharth and Aarti to recreate the Aashiqui moment.

Later, team Malang presents the housemates with an array of skulls named after each one of them. One by one, they have to smash the dummy skull of the contestants they think is their biggest competitor. While Aarti smashes Rashami’s skull, Paras breaks Aarti’s. In a surprising move, Mahira smashes Paras’ skull which is shocking as the two have always supported each other. Sidharth, Asim and Vishal also choose to break the skull bearing Paras’ name.

Salman welcomes the Malang cast on stage and this time everyone's favourite Anil Kapoor also joins in. After some interesting banter about their experience inside the house and their upcoming movie ‘Malang’, Disha Patnani makes Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor play basketball but with a twist. Salman and Anil also enact a slow-motion fight from Salman’s movie ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ leaving everyone entertained.

Then Salman says that it is Shehnaz who has been evicted and has to leave the show. But somehow none of the contestants believes him. After a lot of drama, finally, the superstar host announces that it is Vishal Aditya Singh and not Shehnaz Gill who has been evicted this time.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.