Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13, Day 128 written updates: All's not well in Sidnaz land

Shehnaz is taken aback when a scribe questions her friendship with Sidharth and if it is real or a part of her game plan. 

Bigg Boss 13, Day 128 written updates: All's not well in Sidnaz land
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The exchange of question answers continues as the contestants face the media's sharp questions. The media representatives question Paras, Asim, Shehnaz and Sidharth on their current relationship status. Aarti was asked why she is under-confident about winning the show? 

Aarti promptly responds that earlier she didn’t think she would last for even two months. But her journey so far and her brother Krushna’s advice instilled new hope in her and she became more confident. 

Shehnaz is taken aback when a scribe questions her friendship with Sidharth and if it is real or a part of her game plan. She is constantly probed about the flipper tag that leaves her bewildered. Post media’s exit, Shehnaz breaks down and she asked Sidharth to stay away from her as she cannot take criticism anymore. She makes it clear that she doesn’t want to be portrayed in a bad light. Sidharth tries to have a conversation but shes does not budge.

The next day, Bigg Boss introduces the ‘Maybelline’ task wherein the girls of the house have to wear makeup within half an hour’s time. Each girl is assigned a male housemate for a photoshoot for their product. Finally, it will be the boys who will decide which lucky girl wins the challenge.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'. 

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13Salman KhanSidharth Shuklashehnaz gillSidNazsidnaaz
