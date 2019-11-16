Bigg Boss 13 Day 46 Written Updates: Will Mahira Sharma-Paras Chabbra part ways?

The housemates are still pinning their hopes on winning the luxury budget task after underperforming in the previous tasks. While the contestants try to play the game fairly, Shehnaz and Asim decide otherwise and destroy the opposition team’s game . Shehnaz sneaks into her opponents’ territory and tears their papers initiating a war. Agitated by this move, Vishal and Arhaan start breaking frames of their opposition team. Every task they are given, eventually leads to a fight. Unfortunately, once again, a major conflict ensues as the housemates are asked to choose luxury budget items. The house is thus divided when it comes to the selection between ‘aata’ or ‘chicken’.

With a sudden change of heart and mind, the developing fondness and chemistry between Sidharth and Devoleena has become the talk of the house. Devoleena and Sidharth are caught enacting a romantic scene, that required them to look into each other’s eyes without blinking. Taking this friendship a notch further, Devoleena also offers to help Shukla wash off the paint from his hand, much to the surprise of everyone around. Waking up on a happy note, Bigg Boss plays the song ‘Dil Dance Maare’. It comes as a surprise for everyone when Sidharth enters the kitchen to wash the vessels. The housemates notice a subtle change in Sidharth’s behaviour which all of them are beginning to like.

As the week comes to an end, it’s time to punish the two most disobedient contestants and send them to jail. Bigg Boss announces the nominations and asks the contestants to unanimously take names of 2 contestants who they feel should be put behind bars. After a lot of discussion and disagreements with the majority's decision Mahira and Paras get locked up in jail. Later, Bigg Boss gives a special task to Hindustani Bhau wherein he has to make a video in his style and talk about three people in the house. Here, Hindustani Bhau targets Paras, Mahira and Shehnaz. The comments made on Mahira doesn’t go down well with her. Bhau reveals that Paras too has teased her in front of him and has talked about her in this manner. This hurts Mahira deeply and she gets into a heated argument with Paras which creates a rift between them.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces the Garnier Men Acno fight task for the boys. The boys were divided into three teams Sidharth- Asim, Hindustani Bhau -Vishal and Arhaan - Khesari. They are asked to race overcoming the hurdles that come their way. The winners win a special hamper from Garnier.

What new turn will Mahira and Paras’s friendship take?